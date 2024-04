From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended April 19, 2024.

Top News SIP inflows jumped 35% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹ 19,271 crore in March 2024 compared to inflows of ₹ 14,276 crore in March 2023.

19,271 crore in March 2024 compared to inflows of 14,276 crore in March 2023. Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 5,583 crore in March 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at ₹ 23.49 lakh crore.

23.49 lakh crore. India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) reserves rose for the seventh straight week to hit a record high of $648.56 as of 5th April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

