Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers – market movers you need to know

Top News

1/ SEBI's circular dated December 12, 2023, requires Stock Brokers (SBs) and Clearing Members (CMs) to upstream clients' funds to Clearing Corporations (CCs) at the end of each business day. This can be done in the form of cash, lien on Fixed Deposit Receipts, or by pledging units of Mutual Fund Overnight Schemes (MFOS).

To facilitate this, a change in cut-off timings for determining applicable NAVs for repurchase of units in overnight schemes has been proposed. Effective from June 1, 2025, the new cut-off timings are as follows: applications received up to 3 PM will use the closing NAV of the day preceding the next business day, and those received after 3 PM will use the closing NAV of the next business day. For online applications, the cut-off time is 7 PM. These changes are intended to ensure efficient processing and safeguarding of clients' funds.

2/ The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the automated implementation of the trading window closure to immediate relatives of Designated Persons (DPs) in listed companies. This applies during the period from the end of every quarter until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.

The framework aims to ensure compliance with PIT Regulations by freezing the PAN of DPs at the security level, with phase-wise implementation starting July 1, 2025, for the top 500 companies, and October 1, 2025, for others. This approach strengthens market surveillance and investor protection. This initiative will help streamline compliance and enhance transparency, fostering a more secure trading environment.

3/ Nippon AMC, SBI AMC, Bajaj AMC, Groww AMC, Motilal AMC, and Edelweiss AMC have launched multiple new fund offerings (NFOs), providing investors with diverse investment options. These include the Nippon India Nifty 500 Quality 50 Index Growth Direct Plan and Nippon India Nifty 500 Low Volatility 50 Index Growth Direct Plan, which focus on different Nifty 500 indices to cater to varying risk appetites.

SBI AMC introduced the SBI Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Growth Direct Plan, aiming to provide a balanced approach to investment. Bajaj Finserv offers the Nifty Next 50 Index and Nifty 50 Index Growth Direct Plans for investors seeking exposure to broader market indices.

Groww AMC introduced the Gilt Growth Direct Plan, focusing on government securities, while Motilal Oswal launched the Infrastructure Growth Direct Plan, targeting infrastructure sector growth. Edelweiss also unveiled the BSE Internet Economy Index Growth Direct Plan, catering to investors interested in the digital and internet economy sectors. These NFOs offer investors an opportunity to diversify and target different segments of the market.

