Weekend Wrap: From Vodafone Idea to Linde India top market movers this week
From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended April 26, 2024.
Top News
- Due to the General Elections (Lok Sabha) scheduled for constituencies in Mumbai on Monday, May 20, 2024, the Exchange will remain closed on that day. Consequently, there will be no trading in the mutual fund segment on May 20, 2024.
- IPO of JNK India got over subscribed by 28.46 times.
- HDFC AMC and Edelweiss AMC have launched the NFOs for HDFC Manufacturing Growth Fund and Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Growth Fund.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message