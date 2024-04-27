Active Stocks
Weekend Wrap: From Vodafone Idea to Linde India top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended April 26, 2024.

The mutual fund segment will be closed on May 20, 2024, due to the General Elections in Mumbai, leading to the closure of the Exchange.Premium
Top News

  • Due to the General Elections (Lok Sabha) scheduled for constituencies in Mumbai on Monday, May 20, 2024, the Exchange will remain closed on that day. Consequently, there will be no trading in the mutual fund segment on May 20, 2024.
  • IPO of JNK India got over subscribed by 28.46 times.
  • HDFC AMC and Edelweiss AMC have launched the NFOs for HDFC Manufacturing Growth Fund and Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Growth Fund.

Index Returns
Index Returns
Best Performers
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Published: 27 Apr 2024, 10:16 AM IST
