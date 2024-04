From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended April 26, 2024.

Top News Due to the General Elections (Lok Sabha) scheduled for constituencies in Mumbai on Monday, May 20, 2024, the Exchange will remain closed on that day. Consequently, there will be no trading in the mutual fund segment on May 20, 2024.

IPO of JNK India got over subscribed by 28.46 times.

HDFC AMC and Edelweiss AMC have launched the NFOs for HDFC Manufacturing Growth Fund and Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Growth Fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!