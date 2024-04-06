Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Vedanta to Hindustan Zinc, top market movers this week
Weekend Wrap: From Vedanta to Hindustan Zinc, top market movers this week

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended April 5, 2024.

NSE, on Wednesday, announced the introduction of four new indices in both the cash and futures and options segments, commencing April 8.

Top News

  • NSE will launch four new indices on 8 April 2024 which are Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing (50:30:20), Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure (50:30:20) and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare.
  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) reserves increased by USD 2.95 billion to reach USD 645.58 Billion for the week ending March 29.
  • Shares of SRM Contractors got listed at a premium of 7% over issue price of 210. IPO of Bharti Hexacom Limited got over subscribed by 29.88 times.
  • Trust MF AMC has launched the NFO for Trust MF Flexi Cap Plan. The NFO closes on 19 April 2024.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

