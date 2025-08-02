Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers among small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap stocks

Top News

1. SEBI extends implementation timeline for nomination circular phases The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released an official update regarding the phases of implementation for the Nomination Circular. Initially, the new requirements under Phase II and Phase III were planned to take effect on June 1, 2025, and September 1, 2025, respectively. In response to industry feedback and to support system enhancements by depositories, depository participants, and industry associations, SEBI has provided an extension for these phases. The revised timeline now places the implementation date for Phase II on August 8, 2025, while Phase III is set to begin on December 15, 2025. All other aspects and provisions within the original circulars dated January 10, 2025, and February 28, 2025, remain unchanged, ensuring continued regulatory consistency.

2. Strong investor interest seen in recent IPO subscriptions On the capital markets front, several initial public offerings (IPOs) have garnered significant attention from investors. As of August 1, 2025, the IPO of NSDL has achieved a subscription level of 41.02 times, reflecting broad interest among market participants. M&B Engineering Ltd.’s IPO has been subscribed 38.11 times, while the IPO for Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd has recorded a subscription of 74.10 times on the same day. These subscription figures represent the cumulative interest from various investor categories during the public offering period.

3. New mutual fund offerings launched by leading AMCs



In the mutual funds space, leading asset management companies have introduced new fund offerings (NFOs) that cater to various investment strategies and risk appetites. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Zerodha AMC, and Motilal Oswal AMC have launched the Bajaj Finserv Equity Saving – Growth Direct Plan. Kotak AMC has introduced two offerings: Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 Index Growth Direct Plan and Kotak Active Momentum Growth Direct Plan. Additional launches include the 360 One Multi Asset Allocation Growth Direct Plan and the Bank of India Mid Cap Growth Direct Plan. These new funds provide investors with a variety of options to diversify their portfolios across different asset classes and investment objectives.

