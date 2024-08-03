Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on August 02, 2024.
Top News
GST collections stood at ₹1.82 lakh crore for July 2024, a jump of 10.3% compared to the same month last year.
Shares of Sanstar got listed at a premium of 14.7% over the issue price of ₹95 and IPO of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals and Ceigall India got oversubscribed by 63.44 times and 1.26 times respectively.
Bajaj AMC and SBI AMC have launched the NFO for Bajaj Finserv Large Cap fund and SBI Innovative Opportunities fund The NFO closes on 12 August 2024.