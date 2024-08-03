Hello User
Next Story
Weekend Wrap: Torrent Power to Zomato, top market movers and news of week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: Torrent Power to Zomato, top market movers and news of week

Kuvera

Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on August 02, 2024.

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended August 2, 2024.

Top News

  • GST collections stood at 1.82 lakh crore for July 2024, a jump of 10.3% compared to the same month last year.
  • Shares of Sanstar got listed at a premium of 14.7% over the issue price of 95 and IPO of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals and Ceigall India got oversubscribed by 63.44 times and 1.26 times respectively.
  • Bajaj AMC and SBI AMC have launched the NFO for Bajaj Finserv Large Cap fund and SBI Innovative Opportunities fund The NFO closes on 12 August 2024.

Index Returns

Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera

