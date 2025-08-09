Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers driving Nifty, Sensex volatility

Top News



Gold prices hit record ₹1,02,191 per 10g as safe-saven demand surges amid global turmoil



Gold prices in India soared to an all-time high of ₹1,02,191 per 10 grams on August 8, 2025, as investors sought refuge amid escalating geopolitical tensions, foreign policy uncertainties, and weakening currency dynamics. The rally was bolstered by investor fears related to U.S. trade tariffs and persistent concerns about inflation, prompting central banks and individuals alike to flock toward gold. Analysts continue to advise a “buy on dips” strategy, noting that technical indicators support further consolidation at elevated levels.

REIT and IPO frenzy: Knowledge realty trust & highway infrastructure Investor enthusiasm in the primary markets has reached notable highs, reflecting growing confidence in infrastructure and real estate as lucrative investment avenues. A prime example is the Knowledge Realty Trust REIT, which achieved an impressive oversubscription of 12.48 times. This level of demand underscores the robust interest in real estate investment trusts, driven by expectations of steady rental yields, long-term asset appreciation, and the relative stability of property-backed investments. Even more striking was the response to the Highway Infrastructure Limited IPO, which witnessed a phenomenal 316.64 times oversubscription.

This staggering figure indicates overwhelming investor appetite, particularly for companies linked to India’s expanding infrastructure sector. It also suggests strong optimism about the government’s continued focus on infrastructure development, public-private partnerships, and increased budgetary allocations to road and transport projects. These oversubscription levels point to a significant shift in investor preference toward tangible asset-backed opportunities and sectors aligned with long-term economic growth.

Jioblackrock AMC unveils multiple index fund NFOs In the mutual fund space,Jioblackrock Asset Management Company rolled out a fresh batch of New Fund Offers:

Nifty Midcap 150 Index Growth (Direct)

Nifty 8–13 Year G-Sec Index Growth (Direct)

Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Growth (Direct)

Nifty 50 Index Growth (Direct) These launches provide cost-effective access to diversified segments of the equity and debt markets, catering to varied risk appetites amid growing interest in passive investing.



