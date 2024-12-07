Stock market: Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on December 06, 2024.

Top News The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced revised guidelines for stockbrokers regarding the use of shared contact information for multiple clients.

SEBI has updated its guidelines on SMS and email alerts to investors, allowing stockbrokers to upload the same mobile number or email address for multiple clients in exceptional cases, provided written requests are submitted. This is applicable to family members, defined as self, spouse, dependent children, and parents, or authorized representatives of entities like HUFs, partnerships, trusts, or corporates.

Stock exchanges must implement these changes immediately, ensuring compliance through amendments to their rules and regulations. Provisions from earlier SEBI circulars remain unchanged except for the outlined revisions, which aim to safeguard investor interests and streamline securities market operations.

Enviro Infra Engineers debuts with 50% premium on issue price Enviro Infra Engineers made an impressive debut on the stock exchanges. The company’s shares were listed at a 50% premium over the issue price of ₹220. This strong listing reflects positive market reception and investor confidence in the company’s business prospects.

NFOs have been launched by several asset management companies Axis AMC has introduced the Axis Crisil Ibx AAA Bond NBFC HFC Jun 2027 Index fund, catering to investors seeking exposure to high-rated bonds in the NBFC and HFC sectors with a maturity horizon of June 2027. DSP AMC has rolled out the DSP Business Cycle Growth Fund, designed to capitalize on opportunities across different business cycles. This fund aims to invest dynamically in sectors and businesses expected to perform well during specific economic phases.

Meanwhile, Invesco AMC has unveiled the Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Growth Fund, which focuses on diversified asset allocation across equities, debt, and commodities, providing investors with a balanced and growth-oriented investment approach.

