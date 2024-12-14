Top News Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), taking on one of the most significant roles in the country’s financial and economic ecosystem. With a wealth of experience in banking and governance, Malhotra is expected to steer the central bank through complex challenges, including inflation management, currency stability, and promoting economic growth.

India’s foreign exchange reserves saw a healthy rise of USD 1.51 billion, reaching a total of USD 658.091 billion as of the week ending November 29, 2024. This marks an encouraging sign for the country’s external economic position and reflects steady inflows from foreign investments and exports. As India continues to strengthen its position on the global stage, the rise in reserves highlights the growing confidence of international markets in the country’s economic potential.

Vishal Mega Mart’s IPO was oversubscribed by 28.75 times. Known for its widespread retail network and appeal to value-conscious consumers, the company’s growth story seems to have struck a chord with investors eager to tap into the booming retail sector.

Sai Life Sciences also made a strong impact, with its IPO witnessing substantial oversubscription by 10.27 times. The company, a key player in the pharmaceutical and drug development space, benefited from growing interest in healthcare and life sciences, sectors that have gained prominence in recent years.

One Mobikwik Systems, a digital payments and fintech platform, saw its IPO oversubscribed by 125.69 times. This highlights the market’s faith in the ongoing digital transformation in India and the company’s role in driving financial inclusion.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, a healthcare and revenue cycle management firm, also captured investor interest, with its IPO experiencing significant oversubscription by 2.65 times.

Aditya Birla AMC, ICICI AMC, and Mirae AMC have introduced new fund offerings (NFOs), catering to diverse investment goals. Aditya Birla AMC launched the Aditya Birla Sun Life CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 to 6 Months Debt Index Plan. ICICI AMC introduced the ICICI Prudential Nifty 500 Index Plan and Mirae AMC unveiled the Mirae Asset Nifty India New Age Consumption ETF FoF Growth Plan.

