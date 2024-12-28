Stock market: Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on December 27, 2024.

Top News The mutual fund industry witnessed a remarkable surge in Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions, reaching an all-time high of ₹25,320 crore in November. Despite market fluctuations, SIPs continue to attract investors due to their affordability, compounding benefits, and ability to mitigate risks through periodic investments. The milestone reflects a growing awareness among retail investors about financial planning and achieving life goals. With rising participation, SIPs are solidifying their role as a cornerstone of India's mutual fund investment landscape. Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, offers a positive outlook for FY 25, pointing to a fairly valued market with no significant froth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"For FY 25, the market outlook is positive and we believe that the market is fairly valued with no major froth. Investors should pick funds across diversified categories of mutual funds while keeping 55% in large-cap and the rest in mid and small-cap categories."

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions made a strong market debut, listing at a premium of 43% above its issue price of ₹1,329, reflecting robust investor confidence.

Carraro India's IPO was oversubscribed by 1.18 times. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing's IPO garnered massive interest, oversubscribed by an astonishing 184.34 times, showcasing the market's excitement for niche sectors like aerospace manufacturing. Similarly, Senores Pharmaceuticals' IPO attracted significant demand, achieving an oversubscription of 97.86 times. These trends highlight the continued enthusiasm of investors for diverse industries, ranging from technology and manufacturing to healthcare, despite market volatility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Asset Management Company (AMC) has introduced a new fund offering (NFO) with the launch of the Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Growth Plan. This equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) is designed to provide investors with tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act while aiming for long-term wealth creation. With its focus on growth-oriented investments, the fund offers a dual advantage of tax savings and potential capital appreciation. The NFO is currently open for subscription and will close on January 22, 2025. It provides an excellent opportunity for investors to plan their taxes while building a diversified portfolio.

