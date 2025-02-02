Budget 2025 Shockers: Top gainers and losers that took investors by surprise

Top News SEBI Mandates Evaluations for Market Infrastructure Institutions to Ensure Transparency and Efficiency



The Securities and Exchange Board of India has mandated external and internal evaluations for Market Infrastructure Institutions and their statutory committees. This move aims to enhance transparency, governance, and performance efficiency in financial markets. The evaluations will help assess and improve the functioning of MIIs, ensuring they align with regulatory standards and best practices.

Denta Water Lists at 12.24% Premium; Dr. Agarwals Healthcare IPO Oversubscribed 1.49x In a positive development for the primary market, Denta Water And Infra Solutions Limited made a strong debut on the stock exchange, listing at a premium of 12.24% over its issue price. The company’s shares opened at ₹330, significantly above the issue price of ₹294, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

The IPO of Dr Agarwals Healthcare has also seen encouraging response, being subscribed 1.49 times as of January 31. The healthcare company, known for its chain of eye hospitals, launched the IPO to raise funds for expansion and operational growth, attracting strong interest from both institutional and retail investors.

The robust listing of Denta Water And Infra Solutions and the strong subscription for Dr Agarwals Healthcare IPO reflect continued investor interest in diverse sectors, including infrastructure and healthcare. The Indian IPO market has witnessed significant activity, with companies leveraging favorable market conditions to raise capital and expand their businesses.

AMCs Launch New NFOs: UTI, Kotak, Bank of India, and Motilal Oswal Introduce Various Funds The asset management sector has also been active, with multiple fund houses launching New Fund Offers (NFOs). UTI Asset Management Company (AMC), Kotak AMC, Bank of India AMC, and Motilal Oswal AMC have introduced new investment opportunities for investors.

The newly launched funds include UTI Nifty Midsmallcap 400 Momentum Quality 100 Index Growth, Kotak BSE Sensex Index Growth, Kotak Crisil IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Growth, Bank of India Money Market Growth, and Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Growth.

These NFOs aim to provide investors with a diverse range of investment options across equity and debt markets, catering to different risk appetites and financial goals. The launch of these funds aligns with the growing interest in passive investing, fixed-income securities, and innovative investment themes.

