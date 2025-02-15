Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers shake up D-Street—Who came out on top?

Top News SEBI has launched MITRA, a centralized platform to monitor and manage inactive MF folios



Supervised by leading registrar and transfer agents, CAMS and KFin Tech, MITRA aims to enhance investor protection by identifying and addressing dormant folios. The platform helps track unclaimed dividends, unredeemed units, and other inactive investments, ensuring that investors or their legal heirs can reclaim them efficiently.

By streamlining communication and providing alerts, MITRA reduces the risk of fraud and mismanagement in the mutual fund industry, reinforcing transparency and investor confidence in the financial system.

Several IPOs Ajax Engineering’s initial public offering (IPO) witnessed an overwhelming response, being oversubscribed by 6.06 times, indicating strong investor demand. This reflects high market confidence in the company’s growth potential and industry prospects.

On the other hand, Hexaware Technologies' IPO was oversubscribed by 2.05 times, signifying steady investor interest, albeit at a comparatively lower scale. The oversubscription figures highlight investor sentiment, where higher demand often suggests strong fundamentals, industry outlook, or pricing attractiveness. Such robust participation can lead to a premium listing, benefiting investors and reinforcing the companies' market positions post-listing.

Several AMCs have launched NFOs Several asset management companies (AMCs) have introduced new fund offers (NFOs) catering to different investor preferences and market segments.

AngelOne AMC launched the Angel One Nifty Total Market Index Plan, offering exposure to the broad Nifty Total Market Index. Groww AMC introduced the Groww Nifty 200 ETF FoF Plan, which invests in ETFs tracking the Nifty 200.

Nippon AMC unveiled the Nippon India Active Momentum Plan, focusing on stocks with strong momentum trends.Union AMC rolled out the Union Gold ETF FoF Plan, allowing investors indirect exposure to gold through ETFs.

Bandhan AMC launched the Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Plan, targeting companies beyond the Nifty 50. Lastly, DSP Oswal AMC introduced the DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Plan, focusing on banking sector growth. These NFOs provide diversified investment opportunities, catering to different risk appetites and investment strategies, helping investors optimize their portfolios.

