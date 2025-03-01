Top News 1. India’s GST collections for January 2025 reached ₹ 1.96 lakh crore, marking a significant 12.3% year-on-year growth compared to January 2024. This surge reflects increased economic activity, improved compliance, and stricter enforcement measures by tax authorities. The robust growth in GST revenue indicates strong consumption trends, business expansion, and higher tax efficiency. The rise can also be attributed to festive season sales, higher input costs, and better reporting mechanisms. With consistent upward trends in GST collection, the government is likely to maintain fiscal stability while investing in infrastructure, welfare programs, and economic development initiatives.

2. IPOs Hexaware Technologies made a strong stock market debut, listing at a premium of 5.3% over its issue price of ₹708 per share. This positive listing indicates strong investor confidence in the company’s growth potential and business fundamentals. The listing reflects favorable market sentiment and optimism about the company's future performance in the IT and digital transformation space.

Meanwhile, Quality Power Electrical Equipments’ IPO witnessed an oversubscription of 1.29 times, indicating moderate investor interest. The oversubscription suggests decent demand from institutional and retail investors, showcasing confidence in the company’s business model and industry prospects. The response to the IPO implies that investors are cautiously optimistic about the power equipment sector's future, driven by infrastructure growth and increasing energy demands.

3. Several AMCs have launched NFOs across various themes Kotak Asset Management Company (AMC) and Helios AMC have introduced new fund offerings (NFOs), catering to different investment preferences. Kotak AMC has launched the Kotak Nifty Commodities Index Plan, which aims to track the Nifty Commodities Index, providing investors exposure to a diversified basket of commodity-related stocks. This fund is ideal for those looking to capitalize on the growth potential of commodity-driven sectors like metals, oil & gas, and chemicals. The NFO for this fund will close on March 3, 2025.



Meanwhile, Helios AMC has rolled out the Helios Mid Cap Growth Plan, targeting mid-cap stocks with high growth potential. This fund is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in emerging mid-sized companies with strong fundamentals. The NFO closing date for this fund is March 6, 2025.

