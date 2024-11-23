Weekend Wrap: From Adani stocks to Paytm, top market movers and news of week

Top News Record Investments in SIPs Indian investors achieved a significant milestone in October, contributing a record ₹25,322.74 crore to Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). The total number of SIP accounts also crossed 10.12 crore, demonstrating sustained growth in systematic and disciplined investment methods.

IPO Market Updates The IPO market continued to perform strongly with multiple noteworthy developments:

Niva Bupa Health Insurance was listed at a premium of 5.5% over its issue price of ₹74 per share.

Zinka Logistics Solution witnessed an oversubscription of 1.87 times, indicating solid demand from investors.

NTPC Green Energy saw a subscription rate of 2.52 times, reflecting high interest in the green energy sector.

These outcomes highlight a robust response to public offerings in diverse sectors, reflecting investor interest and confidence in the market.

New Fund Offers from AMCs Several leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs) have introduced New Fund Offers (NFOs) to cater to varying investment goals and strategies. The recently launched funds include:

Bajaj AMC: Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund

Tata AMC: Tata India Innovation Fund

UTI AMC: UTI Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund, UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund

Edelweiss AMC: Edelweiss Crisil Ibx AAA Financial Services Fund

Nippon India AMC: Nifty Auto Index Fund, Nifty Realty Index Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund

Bandhan AMC: Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund

ICICI Prudential AMC: Equity Minimum Variance Fund

Shriram AMC: Multi Sector Rotation Fund

Mirae Asset AMC: Long Duration Fund

PGIM India AMC: Healthcare Fund

Franklin India AMC: Long Duration Fund

HDFC AMC: Nifty India Digital Index Fund

Axis AMC: Momentum Fund

These offerings span a range of themes such as consumption, innovation, sectoral indices, and long-duration investments, providing investors with diversified opportunities.

The record SIP contributions, active IPO listings, and the launch of multiple NFOs collectively indicate a dynamic and vibrant financial ecosystem in India, offering a variety of avenues for investors to meet their financial objectives.