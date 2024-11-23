Weekend Wrap: From Adani stocks to Paytm, top market movers and news of week

Indian investors achieved a significant milestone in October, contributing a record ₹25,322.74 crore to Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). The total number of SIP accounts also crossed 10.12 crore, demonstrating sustained growth in systematic and disciplined investment methods.
The IPO market continued to perform strongly with multiple noteworthy developments:
Niva Bupa Health Insurance was listed at a premium of 5.5% over its issue price of ₹74 per share.
Zinka Logistics Solution witnessed an oversubscription of 1.87 times, indicating solid demand from investors.
NTPC Green Energy saw a subscription rate of 2.52 times, reflecting high interest in the green energy sector.
These outcomes highlight a robust response to public offerings in diverse sectors, reflecting investor interest and confidence in the market.
Several leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs) have introduced New Fund Offers (NFOs) to cater to varying investment goals and strategies. The recently launched funds include:
Bajaj AMC: Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund
Tata AMC: Tata India Innovation Fund
UTI AMC: UTI Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund, UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
Edelweiss AMC: Edelweiss Crisil Ibx AAA Financial Services Fund
Nippon India AMC: Nifty Auto Index Fund, Nifty Realty Index Fund
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund
Bandhan AMC: Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund
ICICI Prudential AMC: Equity Minimum Variance Fund
Shriram AMC: Multi Sector Rotation Fund
Mirae Asset AMC: Long Duration Fund
PGIM India AMC: Healthcare Fund
Franklin India AMC: Long Duration Fund
HDFC AMC: Nifty India Digital Index Fund
Axis AMC: Momentum Fund
These offerings span a range of themes such as consumption, innovation, sectoral indices, and long-duration investments, providing investors with diversified opportunities.
The record SIP contributions, active IPO listings, and the launch of multiple NFOs collectively indicate a dynamic and vibrant financial ecosystem in India, offering a variety of avenues for investors to meet their financial objectives.
Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.
