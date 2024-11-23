Weekend Wrap: From Adani stocks to Paytm, top market movers and news of week

Indian investors set a record in October with ₹ 25,322.74 crore in SIPs and over 10.12 crore accounts. The IPO market excelled, led by Niva Bupa's premium listing, while AMCs launched diverse new funds, showcasing a vibrant investment landscape.

Top News Record Investments in SIPs Indian investors achieved a significant milestone in October, contributing a record ₹25,322.74 crore to Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). The total number of SIP accounts also crossed 10.12 crore, demonstrating sustained growth in systematic and disciplined investment methods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPO Market Updates The IPO market continued to perform strongly with multiple noteworthy developments:

Niva Bupa Health Insurance was listed at a premium of 5.5% over its issue price of ₹74 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zinka Logistics Solution witnessed an oversubscription of 1.87 times, indicating solid demand from investors.

NTPC Green Energy saw a subscription rate of 2.52 times, reflecting high interest in the green energy sector.

These outcomes highlight a robust response to public offerings in diverse sectors, reflecting investor interest and confidence in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Fund Offers from AMCs Several leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs) have introduced New Fund Offers (NFOs) to cater to varying investment goals and strategies. The recently launched funds include:

Bajaj AMC: Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund

Tata AMC: Tata India Innovation Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UTI AMC: UTI Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund, UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund

Edelweiss AMC: Edelweiss Crisil Ibx AAA Financial Services Fund

Nippon India AMC: Nifty Auto Index Fund, Nifty Realty Index Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund

Bandhan AMC: Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund

ICICI Prudential AMC: Equity Minimum Variance Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shriram AMC: Multi Sector Rotation Fund

Mirae Asset AMC: Long Duration Fund

PGIM India AMC: Healthcare Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Franklin India AMC: Long Duration Fund

HDFC AMC: Nifty India Digital Index Fund

Axis AMC: Momentum Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These offerings span a range of themes such as consumption, innovation, sectoral indices, and long-duration investments, providing investors with diversified opportunities.

The record SIP contributions, active IPO listings, and the launch of multiple NFOs collectively indicate a dynamic and vibrant financial ecosystem in India, offering a variety of avenues for investors to meet their financial objectives.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}