Top News As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), GDP in the September quarter grew by 7.6% on a Y-o-Y basis.

India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $5.08 billion to touch $595 Billion for the week ending November 24, 2023.

Shares of Tata Technologies, Flair Writing Industries, Gandhar Oil Refinery and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency got listed at a premium of 140%, 65%, 76% and 56% over issue prices of ₹ 500, ₹ 304, ₹ 169 and ₹ 32 respectively.

WOC AMC and Axis AMC have launched the NFOs for WOC Large & Mid Cap Growth Fund and Axis India Manufacturing Growth Fund. The NFOs closes on 15th December 2023.

