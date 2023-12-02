From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 01 December, 2023.
Top News
As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), GDP in the September quarter grew by 7.6% on a Y-o-Y basis.
India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $5.08 billion to touch $595 Billion for the week ending November 24, 2023.
Shares of Tata Technologies, Flair Writing Industries, Gandhar Oil Refinery and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency got listed at a premium of 140%, 65%, 76% and 56% over issue prices of ₹500, ₹304, ₹169 and ₹32 respectively.
WOC AMC and Axis AMC have launched the NFOs for WOC Large & Mid Cap Growth Fund and Axis India Manufacturing Growth Fund. The NFOs closes on 15th December 2023.
