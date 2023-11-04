Top News GST collections stood at ₹1.72 lakh crore for October 2023, a jump of 11% compared to the same month last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UPI recorded an all-time high of 11.41 billion transactions amounting ₹17.16 trillion in October 2023, reporting an 8% jump in volume from the previous month.

India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $2.58 billion to touch $586.11 billion for the week ending October 27, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Blue Jet Healthcare got listed at a premium of 9.83% over issue prices of ₹346 while IPOs of Honasa Consumer and Cello World got subscribed by 7.61 and 41.69 times, respectively.

Quant MF and DSP MF have launched the NFOs for Quant Momentum Growth Fund and DSP Gold ETF FoF. The NFOs close on 13th November and 10th November, respectively.

