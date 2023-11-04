Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Blue Jet Healthcare listing to Honasa IPO, top news and market movers this week - 03 November, 2023
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Blue Jet Healthcare listing to Honasa IPO, top news and market movers this week - 03 November, 2023

Kuvera

  • From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 3rd November, 2023.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (formerly, The Stock Exchange, Mumbai; popularly called The Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE) is the oldest stock exchange in Asia.

Top News

GST collections stood at 1.72 lakh crore for October 2023, a jump of 11% compared to the same month last year.

UPI recorded an all-time high of 11.41 billion transactions amounting 17.16 trillion in October 2023, reporting an 8% jump in volume from the previous month.

India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $2.58 billion to touch $586.11 billion for the week ending October 27, 2023.

Shares of Blue Jet Healthcare got listed at a premium of 9.83% over issue prices of 346 while IPOs of Honasa Consumer and Cello World got subscribed by 7.61 and 41.69 times, respectively.

Quant MF and DSP MF have launched the NFOs for Quant Momentum Growth Fund and DSP Gold ETF FoF. The NFOs close on 13th November and 10th November, respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 12:04 PM IST
