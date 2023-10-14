comScore
Weekend Wrap: From Bosch to DLF, top news and market movers this week: 13 October 2023

 Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 13 October 2023.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (formerly, The Stock Exchange, Mumbai; popularly called The Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE) is the oldest stock exchange in Asia.Premium
Top News

SIP inflows jumped 23% on Y-o-Y basis to hit an all-time high of 16,042 crore in September 2023compared to inflows of 12,976 crore in September 2022.

Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of 14,091 crore in September 2023. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall Mutual Fund industry stood at 47.50 Lakh crore.

As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 17.95 % to 11.07 lakh crore between 01/April and 9/Oct on an annual basis.

Shares ofValiant Laboratories andPlaza Wires got listed at a premium of 15.8% and 56% over issue price of 140 and 54 respectively.

Index Returns
View Full Image
Best Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform.

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST
