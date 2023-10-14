From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 13 October 2023.

Top News SIP inflows jumped 23% on Y-o-Y basis to hit an all-time high of ₹16,042 crore in September 2023compared to inflows of ₹12,976 crore in September 2022.

Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of ₹14,091 crore in September 2023. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall Mutual Fund industry stood at ₹47.50 Lakh crore.

As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India's direct tax collections surged by 17.95 % to ₹11.07 lakh crore between 01/April and 9/Oct on an annual basis.

Shares ofValiant Laboratories andPlaza Wires got listed at a premium of 15.8% and 56% over issue price of ₹140 and ₹54 respectively.

