Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Bosch to DLF, top news and market movers this week: 13 October 2023

Weekend Wrap: From Bosch to DLF, top news and market movers this week: 13 October 2023

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 13 October 2023.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (formerly, The Stock Exchange, Mumbai; popularly called The Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE) is the oldest stock exchange in Asia.

Top News

SIP inflows jumped 23% on Y-o-Y basis to hit an all-time high of 16,042 crore in September 2023compared to inflows of 12,976 crore in September 2022.

Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of 14,091 crore in September 2023. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall Mutual Fund industry stood at 47.50 Lakh crore.

As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 17.95 % to 11.07 lakh crore between 01/April and 9/Oct on an annual basis.

Shares ofValiant Laboratories andPlaza Wires got listed at a premium of 15.8% and 56% over issue price of 140 and 54 respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.