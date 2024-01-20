 Weekend Wrap: From railway stocks to Jyoti CNC Auto IPO, top news and market movers this week | Mint
Weekend Wrap: From railway stocks to Jyoti CNC Auto IPO, top news and market movers this week
 Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ending Jan 20, 2024.

Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation limited got listed at a premium of 12% over the issue price of ₹331. (iStock)Premium
Top News

-January 20 will be a normal trading day for Equity & F&O segments whereas markets will remain closed on January 22 due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

-Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation limited got listed at a premium of 12% over the issue price of 331 whereas IPO of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited got subscribed by 16.25 times.

-IPRU MF, SBIMF, WOC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC and Groww AMC have launched the NFOs for IPRU Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund, SBI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, WOC Banking & Financial Services Fund, WOC Pharma & Healthcare Growth Fund, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Growth Fund and Groww Banking & Financial Services Growth Fund.

Index Returns
View Full Image
Index Returns
Best Performers
View Full Image
Best Performers
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Published: 20 Jan 2024, 01:37 PM IST
