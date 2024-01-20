-January 20 will be a normal trading day for Equity & F&O segments whereas markets will remain closed on January 22 due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

-Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation limited got listed at a premium of 12% over the issue price of ₹331 whereas IPO of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited got subscribed by 16.25 times.

-IPRU MF, SBIMF, WOC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC and Groww AMC have launched the NFOs for IPRU Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund, SBI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, WOC Banking & Financial Services Fund, WOC Pharma & Healthcare Growth Fund, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Growth Fund and Groww Banking & Financial Services Growth Fund.

View Full Image Index Returns

View Full Image Best Performers

View Full Image Worst Performers

View Full Image Bought and Sold

View Full Image Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

