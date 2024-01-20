Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From railway stocks to Jyoti CNC Auto IPO, top news and market movers this week

Weekend Wrap: From railway stocks to Jyoti CNC Auto IPO, top news and market movers this week

  • From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ending Jan 20, 2024.

Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation limited got listed at a premium of 12% over the issue price of 331.

Top News

-January 20 will be a normal trading day for Equity & F&O segments whereas markets will remain closed on January 22 due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

-Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation limited got listed at a premium of 12% over the issue price of 331 whereas IPO of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited got subscribed by 16.25 times.

-IPRU MF, SBIMF, WOC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC and Groww AMC have launched the NFOs for IPRU Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund, SBI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, WOC Banking & Financial Services Fund, WOC Pharma & Healthcare Growth Fund, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Growth Fund and Groww Banking & Financial Services Growth Fund.

