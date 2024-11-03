Weekend Wrap: From IRFC to Macrotech Developers, top market movers and news of week

Top News

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in October 2024 demonstrated substantial growth, achieving an 8.9% year-on-year increase to reach ₹1.87 lakh crore. This strong performance is indicative of the economic momentum sustained by domestic consumption and imports, contributing to an overall 9.4% growth in GST collections for the year, amounting to a cumulative ₹12.74 lakh crore. These numbers reflect the positive economic environment within India, fueled by resilient consumer demand and steady import activity, signalling encouraging prospects for the nation’s economic outlook.



In the equity markets, Waaree Energies made a notable debut by listing at a premium of 70% over its issue price of ₹1,503, underscoring investor confidence and demand. This is part of an ongoing trend of robust initial public offerings (IPOs) within the renewable energy sector, driven by India’s push towards sustainable energy solutions and increasing interest in green investments. Meanwhile, Godavari Biorefineries, another recently listed entity, recorded a listing premium of 1.42% above its issue price of ₹352, which suggests investor optimism regarding the biorefining sector’s growth potential as a key player in sustainable manufacturing. Additionally, Afcons Infrastructure received an oversubscription of 2.77 times, indicating a healthy demand from investors increasingly looking at infrastructure development opportunities in India. These positive listings reflect the confidence of both retail and institutional investors in sectors aligned with India’s long-term development and sustainability goals.