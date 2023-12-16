Weekend Wrap: From Mphasis to LTIMindtree, top news and market movers this week
From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended December 15, 2023.
Top News
- SIP inflows jumped 28% on Y-o-Y basis to hit an all-time high of ₹17,703 crore in November 2023 compared to inflows of ₹13,306 crore in November 2022.
- DOMS Industries IPO got oversubscribed by 99.22 times.
- Bandhan MF, Axis MF and ABSL MF have launched the NFOs for Bandhan Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF FoF and ABSL Crisil Ibx Gilt April 2033 Index Fund. The NFOs closes on 19th and 21st December 2023 respectively.
