MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Mphasis to LTIMindtree, top news and market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended December 15, 2023.

DOMS Industries IPO got oversubscribed by 99.22 times.

Top News

  • SIP inflows jumped 28% on Y-o-Y basis to hit an all-time high of 17,703 crore in November 2023 compared to inflows of 13,306 crore in November 2022.
  • DOMS Industries IPO got oversubscribed by 99.22 times.
  • Bandhan MF, Axis MF and ABSL MF have launched the NFOs for Bandhan Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF FoF and ABSL Crisil Ibx Gilt April 2033 Index Fund. The NFOs closes on 19th and 21st December 2023 respectively.

Index Returns
Index Returns
Best Performers
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

 

 

Published: 16 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM IST
