Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.1 -2.22%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.9 -1.36%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,769.55 1.8%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.25 -1.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.05 0.53%
Weekend Wrap: From Nestle to Bajaj Auto, top news and market movers this week

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 20 October 2023.

IPO of IRM Energy Limited got oversubscribed by 8.39 times. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
IPO of IRM Energy Limited got oversubscribed by 8.39 times. (MINT_PRINT)

Top News

  • Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) fell 0.26% from a year earlier in Sept 2023, remains in negative territory for sixth month in a row
  • IPO of IRM Energy Limited got oversubscribed by 8.39 times.
  • ABSL MF, Quantum MF, Helios MF and Zerodha MF have launched the NFOs for ABSL US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ETFs FoF, ABSL US Treasury 3-10 Year Bond ETFs FoF, Quantum Small Cap Fund, Helios Overnight Fund, Zerodha ELSS Tax Saver Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and Zerodha Nifty Largemidcap 250 Index Fund.

Index Returns
Index Returns
Best Performers
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

 

 

 

Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST
