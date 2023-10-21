View Full Image Index Returns

View Full Image Best Performers

View Full Image Worst Performers

View Full Image Bought and Sold

View Full Image Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!