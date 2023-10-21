Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Nestle to Bajaj Auto, top news and market movers this week

Weekend Wrap: From Nestle to Bajaj Auto, top news and market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 20 October 2023.

Top News

  • Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) fell 0.26% from a year earlier in Sept 2023, remains in negative territory for sixth month in a row
  • IPO of IRM Energy Limited got oversubscribed by 8.39 times.
  • ABSL MF, Quantum MF, Helios MF and Zerodha MF have launched the NFOs for ABSL US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ETFs FoF, ABSL US Treasury 3-10 Year Bond ETFs FoF, Quantum Small Cap Fund, Helios Overnight Fund, Zerodha ELSS Tax Saver Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and Zerodha Nifty Largemidcap 250 Index Fund.

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST
