Weekend Wrap: From Trent to Yes Bank, top news and market movers this week
From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 10 November 2023.
Top News
- SIP inflows jumped 30% on Y-o-Y basis to hit an all-time high of ₹16,928 crore in October 2023 compared to inflows of ₹13,041 crore in October 2022.
- Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 19,957 crores in October 2023. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall Mutual Fund industry stood at ₹46.71 Lakh crore.
- As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 22 % to ₹10.60 lakh crore for FY24.
- Shares of Cello World got listed at a premium of 28% over issue prices of ₹648 while IPOs of ESAF Small Finance Bank, ASK Automotive and Protean eGov Technologies got oversubscribed by 77 times, 51.14 times and 23.86 times respectively.
