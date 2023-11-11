Top News
- SIP inflows jumped 30% on Y-o-Y basis to hit an all-time high of ₹16,928 crore in October 2023 compared to inflows of ₹13,041 crore in October 2022.
- Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 19,957 crores in October 2023. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall Mutual Fund industry stood at ₹46.71 Lakh crore.
- As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 22 % to ₹10.60 lakh crore for FY24.
- Shares of Cello World got listed at a premium of 28% over issue prices of ₹648 while IPOs of ESAF Small Finance Bank, ASK Automotive and Protean eGov Technologies got oversubscribed by 77 times, 51.14 times and 23.86 times respectively.
Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in
