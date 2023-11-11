From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 10 November 2023.

Top News SIP inflows jumped 30% on Y-o-Y basis to hit an all-time high of ₹ 16,928 crore in October 2023 compared to inflows of ₹ 13,041 crore in October 2022.

16,928 crore in October 2023 compared to inflows of 13,041 crore in October 2022. Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 19,957 crores in October 2023. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall Mutual Fund industry stood at ₹ 46.71 Lakh crore.

46.71 Lakh crore. As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 22 % to ₹ 10.60 lakh crore for FY24.

10.60 lakh crore for FY24. Shares of Cello World got listed at a premium of 28% over issue prices of ₹ 648 while IPOs of ESAF Small Finance Bank, ASK Automotive and Protean eGov Technologies got oversubscribed by 77 times, 51.14 times and 23.86 times respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.