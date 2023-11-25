comScore
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Tube Investments to Hero Motocorp, top news and market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 24 November 2023.

Demat account tally crossed the 10-crore milestone in dematerialised (demat) accounts: CDSLPremium
Demat account tally crossed the 10-crore milestone in dematerialised (demat) accounts: CDSL

Top News

  • IPO of Tata Technologies Limited, Flair Writing Industries Limited, Fedbank Financial Services Limited, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd got oversubscribed by 69.43 times, 49.28 times, 2.24 times, 65.63 times and 38.80 times respectively.
  • As per data released by depository firm CDSL, its demat account tally crossed the 10-crore milestone in dematerialised (demat) accounts.
  • DSP MF, Kotak Mahindra MF and Bajaj Finserv MF have launched the NFOs for DSP Banking & Financial Services Growth Fund, Kotak Healthcare Growth Fund and Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Growth Fund. The NFOs closes on 4th December and 8th December respectively.

Index Returns
Index Returns
Best Performers
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

 

Updated: 25 Nov 2023, 12:03 PM IST
