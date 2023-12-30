comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 15:58:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.50 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.75 3.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 462.35 -0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,709.65 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Vodafone Idea to GAIL, top news and market movers this week
Back Back
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Vodafone Idea to GAIL, top news and market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended December 29, 2023.

From top news makers to market performancePremium
From top news makers to market performance

Top News

  • SEBI in a circular extended the deadline of December 31 to June 30, 2024 for MF unit holders to compel nomination or opt out by declaration; else, the folios shall be frozen.
  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $4.45 billion to touch $620.44 billion for the week ending December 22, 2023.
  • Shares of Innova Captab Limited, Azad Engineering Limited, Credo Brands Marketing Limited, Happy Forgings Limited, and Motisons Jewellers Limited at a premium of 2%, 37%, 0.83%, 18%, and 98.18% over the issue price of 448, 524, 280, 850 and 55.

Index Returns
View Full Image
Index Returns
Best Performers
View Full Image
Best Performers
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Dec 2023, 12:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App