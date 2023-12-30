Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Vodafone Idea to GAIL, top news and market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Vodafone Idea to GAIL, top news and market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended December 29, 2023.

From top news makers to market performance

Top News

  • SEBI in a circular extended the deadline of December 31 to June 30, 2024 for MF unit holders to compel nomination or opt out by declaration; else, the folios shall be frozen.
  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $4.45 billion to touch $620.44 billion for the week ending December 22, 2023.
  • Shares of Innova Captab Limited, Azad Engineering Limited, Credo Brands Marketing Limited, Happy Forgings Limited, and Motisons Jewellers Limited at a premium of 2%, 37%, 0.83%, 18%, and 98.18% over the issue price of 448, 524, 280, 850 and 55.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

