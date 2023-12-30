From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended December 29, 2023.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Top News
SEBI in a circular extended the deadline of December 31 to June 30, 2024 for MF unit holders to compel nomination or opt out by declaration; else, the folios shall be frozen.
India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $4.45 billion to touch $620.44 billion for the week ending December 22, 2023.
Shares of Innova Captab Limited, Azad Engineering Limited, Credo Brands Marketing Limited, Happy Forgings Limited, and Motisons Jewellers Limited at a premium of 2%, 37%, 0.83%, 18%, and 98.18% over the issue price of ₹448, ₹524, ₹280, ₹850 and ₹55.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!