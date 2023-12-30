Top News SEBI in a circular extended the deadline of December 31 to June 30, 2024 for MF unit holders to compel nomination or opt out by declaration; else, the folios shall be frozen.

India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $4.45 billion to touch $620.44 billion for the week ending December 22, 2023.

Shares of Innova Captab Limited, Azad Engineering Limited, Credo Brands Marketing Limited, Happy Forgings Limited, and Motisons Jewellers Limited at a premium of 2%, 37%, 0.83%, 18%, and 98.18% over the issue price of ₹ 448, ₹ 524, ₹ 280, ₹ 850 and ₹ 55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

