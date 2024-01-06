Top News SEBI has extended the timeline for KRAs to complete validation /verification of existing KYC records based on OVDs other than Aadhaar on or before March 31, 2024, failing which such deficient records shall be put on ‘HOLD’ and treated as invalid and the investors shall not be allowed to transact in the securities market by the intermediaries.

UPI recorded an all-time high of 118 billion transactions in the year 2023 reporting a 60% jump in volume from the previous year .

India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $2.76 billion to touch $623.2 billion for the week ending December 29, 2023.

Tata MF, Quant MF and Sundaram MF have launched the NFOs for Tata Gold ETF FoF, Tata Silver ETF FoF, Quant Consumption Fund and Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The NFOs closes on 16th, 18th and 19th January 2024 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

