Weekend Wrap: From Wipro to Varun Beverages, top news and market movers this week
From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended December 22, 2023.
Top News
- As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 20.66% to ₹13.7 lakh crore on an annual basis for FY24.
- India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $9.11 billion to touch $615.97 billion for the week ending December 15, 2023.
- Shares of Doms Industries, Inox got listed and Indian Shelter Finance at a premium of 77%, 44% and 25% over issue price of ₹790, ₹950 and ₹493. While IPOs of Muthoot Microfin, Motisons Jewellers, Suraj Estate, Happy Forgings, RBZ Jewellers and Azad Engineering got oversubscribed by 12.30, 173.23, 16.57, 82.63, 16.86, 82.97 times respectively.
