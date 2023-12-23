comScore
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Wipro to Varun Beverages, top news and market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended December 22, 2023.

India's forex reserves hit 20-month high; jump $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion (Reuters)Premium
India's forex reserves hit 20-month high; jump $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion (Reuters)

Top News

  • As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 20.66% to 13.7 lakh crore on an annual basis for FY24.
  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $9.11 billion to touch $615.97 billion for the week ending December 15, 2023.
  • Shares of Doms Industries, Inox got listed and Indian Shelter Finance at a premium of 77%, 44% and 25% over issue price of 790, 950 and 493. While IPOs of Muthoot Microfin, Motisons Jewellers, Suraj Estate, Happy Forgings, RBZ Jewellers and Azad Engineering got oversubscribed by 12.30, 173.23, 16.57, 82.63, 16.86, 82.97 times respectively.

Index Returns
View Full Image
Index Returns
Best Performers
View Full Image
Best Performers
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

 

 

 

 

Published: 23 Dec 2023, 11:32 AM IST
