comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Yes Bank to Eicher Motors, top news and market movers this week
Back Back
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Yes Bank to Eicher Motors, top news and market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 17 November 2023.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (formerly, The Stock Exchange, Mumbai; popularly called The Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE) is the oldest stock exchange in Asia. Premium
The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (formerly, The Stock Exchange, Mumbai; popularly called The Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE) is the oldest stock exchange in Asia.

Top News

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation fell to4.87% from 5.02% in September 2023 and Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) fell to -0.52% in October 2023, from -0.26% in the previous month.
  • The Board of Directors of TCS have approved a buyback of upto 4.09 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount of 17,000 crore, being 1.12% of the share capital, at 4,150 per share.
  • Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank and ASK Automotive got listed at a premium of 18.33% and 8.12% over issue prices of 60 and 282 respectively.

Index Returns
View Full Image
Index Returns
Best Performers
View Full Image
Best Performers
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 10:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App