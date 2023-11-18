Weekend Wrap: From Yes Bank to Eicher Motors, top news and market movers this week
From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 17 November 2023.
Top News
- Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation fell to4.87% from 5.02% in September 2023 and Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) fell to -0.52% in October 2023, from -0.26% in the previous month.
- The Board of Directors of TCS have approved a buyback of upto ₹4.09 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount of ₹17,000 crore, being 1.12% of the share capital, at ₹4,150 per share.
- Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank and ASK Automotive got listed at a premium of 18.33% and 8.12% over issue prices of ₹60 and ₹282 respectively.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message