Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Yes Bank to Eicher Motors, top news and market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Yes Bank to Eicher Motors, top news and market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended 17 November 2023.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (formerly, The Stock Exchange, Mumbai; popularly called The Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE) is the oldest stock exchange in Asia.

Top News

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation fell to4.87% from 5.02% in September 2023 and Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) fell to -0.52% in October 2023, from -0.26% in the previous month.
  • The Board of Directors of TCS have approved a buyback of upto 4.09 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount of 17,000 crore, being 1.12% of the share capital, at 4,150 per share.
  • Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank and ASK Automotive got listed at a premium of 18.33% and 8.12% over issue prices of 60 and 282 respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

