Top News Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation fell to4.87% from 5.02% in September 2023 and Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) fell to -0.52% in October 2023, from -0.26% in the previous month.

The Board of Directors of TCS have approved a buyback of upto ₹ 4.09 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount of ₹ 17,000 crore, being 1.12% of the share capital, at ₹ 4,150 per share.

4.09 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount of 17,000 crore, being 1.12% of the share capital, at 4,150 per share. Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank and ASK Automotive got listed at a premium of 18.33% and 8.12% over issue prices of ₹ 60 and ₹ 282 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.