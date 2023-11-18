Top News
- Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation fell to4.87% from 5.02% in September 2023 and Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) fell to -0.52% in October 2023, from -0.26% in the previous month.
- The Board of Directors of TCS have approved a buyback of upto ₹4.09 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount of ₹17,000 crore, being 1.12% of the share capital, at ₹4,150 per share.
- Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank and ASK Automotive got listed at a premium of 18.33% and 8.12% over issue prices of ₹60 and ₹282 respectively.
