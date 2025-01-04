Stock market: Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on January 03, 2025.

Top News India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in December 2024 reached an impressive ₹1.77 trillion, marking a 7.3% increase compared to December 2023. This steady rise highlights the resilience and growth of the Indian economy, as well as improved compliance and robust business activities.

The uptick reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline tax processes and ensure transparency in trade and commerce. Additionally, it demonstrates the positive impact of initiatives aimed at digitizing taxation and expanding the GST base.

For businesses, this growth signifies a thriving economic environment and increasing consumer demand, especially in key sectors like manufacturing, retail, and services. It also hints at stronger revenue streams for state and central governments, which can fuel public welfare programs and infrastructure projects.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing listed at an impressive 86% premium over its issue price of ₹785, reflecting strong market confidence in the company’s growth potential and sectoral prospects.Similarly, Senores Pharmaceuticals made an equally noteworthy debut, listing at a 53% premium over its issue price of ₹391. This robust response underscores investor optimism in the pharmaceutical sector’s consistent performance and future opportunities.

Indo Farm Equipment's IPO received overwhelming interest, being oversubscribed by an extraordinary 227.67 times. This level of subscription highlights the growing appetite for investments in niche manufacturing and farm equipment sectors, driven by their promising long-term outlook.

These developments point to a vibrant IPO market and suggest a strong investor appetite for high-growth and sector-specific opportunities.

Bajaj Asset Management Company (AMC) and UTI AMC have introduced new fund offerings (NFOs) to cater to diverse investor needs. Bajaj AMC has launched the Bajaj Finserv Gilt Growth, a fund focusing on government securities, offering a secure option for risk-averse investors seeking stable returns. On the other hand, UTI AMC has rolled out the UTI Quant Growth Plan, a data-driven investment strategy leveraging quantitative models to identify growth opportunities in equity markets.

The NFO for Bajaj Finserv Gilt Growth is set to close on 13th January 2025, while the UTI Quant Growth Plan will remain open for subscription until 16th January 2025.

