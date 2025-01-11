Stock market: Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on January 10, 2025.

Top News SEBI outlines process for waiver or reduction of interest in recovery proceedings The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued guidelines for seeking a waiver or reduction of interest levied during recovery proceedings for penalty defaults. The guidelines specify the eligibility criteria, application process, and exclusions for applicants. Entities or individuals seeking relief must submit an application detailing the circumstances and justifications for the waiver or reduction. The regulatory body has also clarified exclusions to ensure the procedure is applicable only in specific cases. These measures aim to streamline recovery proceedings while maintaining fairness and transparency in addressing defaults. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indo Farm Equipment debuts at premium; IPO oversubscriptions highlight market enthusiasm Indo Farm Equipment made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at a premium of 20.2% over its issue price of ₹215. The company's performance reflects positive investor sentiment and robust demand during the initial public offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the IPO of Standard Glass Lining witnessed overwhelming response, being oversubscribed by 185.48 times. Similarly, Quadrant Future Tek's IPO garnered significant interest, with an oversubscription of 195.96 times. These results underline the continued investor confidence in India's equity markets and the attractiveness of new offerings across diverse sectors.

Asset management companies launch new fund offers to cater to varied investor needs Several leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs) have launched New Fund Offers (NFOs) to provide investors with innovative investment opportunities tailored to specific market segments.

Bandhan AMC introduced the Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Growth, focusing on stocks with strong alpha generation and low volatility. Kotak AMC launched the Kotak Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Growth, providing exposure to the small-cap segment of the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj AMC unveiled the Bajaj Nifty 500 Multi-Cap Growth, offering a diversified investment opportunity across multiple market caps. Whiteoak AMC launched the Whiteoak Capital Quality Equity Growth, emphasizing high-quality equities.

ICICI AMC rolled out the ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Growth, targeting investments in companies benefitting from rural growth trends. DSP AMC introduced the DSP BSE Sensex Next 30 Index Growth, which focuses on companies that form the next tier of the BSE Sensex index.

Lastly, Mirae AMC launched the Mirae Asset Small Cap Growth, providing investors an avenue to explore opportunities in the small-cap segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.