Stock market this week: Top 5 stocks leading major gains and losses

Top News India's forex reserves increase by $2.3 billion, marking a positive trend India's forex reserves have shown a consistent upward trend in recent weeks, with an increase of $2.3 billion in the latest reporting period. This growth follows a cumulative rise of $11.6 billion over the previous two weeks. The consistent increase reflects improving economic indicators and a steady inflow of foreign currency, contributing to the country's financial stability.

The increase in reserves highlights the resilience of the Indian economy amid global economic uncertainties. Analysts suggest that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) prudent measures and the improving external trade environment have played a key role in this positive development.

Standard Glass Lining and Quadrant Future Tek debut with strong premiums; IPO market buzzing with activity The Indian equity market witnessed robust performances by new entrants, signaling continued investor confidence. Standard Glass Lining made a strong debut, listing at a premium of 22.86% to its issue price, while Quadrant Future Tek exceeded expectations with a listing premium of 29%.

Investor enthusiasm also reflected in the oversubscription of recent IPOs. Laxmi Dental IPO was oversubscribed by a remarkable 114.14 times, underscoring the significant demand for this offering. Similarly, Stallion India Fluorochemicals witnessed an oversubscription of 32.23 times, further showcasing the appetite for investment opportunities in the Indian capital markets.

Market participants have attributed these successes to strong business fundamentals and growth potential of the respective companies. The IPO pipeline continues to remain active, offering diverse investment options to market participants.

NFOs launched by ICICI AMC, Union AMC, and Groww AMC target niche investments In the mutual fund space, three Asset Management Companies (AMCs) have launched New Fund Offers (NFOs), presenting innovative investment opportunities tailored to diverse investor needs.

ICICI AMC has introduced the ICICI Prudential Crisil Ibx AAA Bond Financial Services Index Fund – December 2026, aimed at providing exposure to high-quality bonds within the financial services sector. This offering focuses on generating returns in line with the performance of the Crisil Index while ensuring portfolio stability.

Union AMC has unveiled the Union Short Duration Fund, designed for investors seeking moderate returns over a short-term investment horizon. The fund emphasizes safety and liquidity, making it a suitable option for conservative investors.

Groww AMC has launched the Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF, catering to investors interested in India's growing railway sector. This exchange-traded fund offers exposure to public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the railways segment, aligning with the country's infrastructure development goals.

