Top gainers and losers: 5 most surprising moves in the market this week

Top News 1/ SEBI mandates daily disclosure of the Information Ratio (IR) for equity-oriented mutual fund schemes on AMC and AMFI websites. IR measures risk-adjusted returns by comparing portfolio returns to benchmark returns, accounting for volatility. This aims to enhance transparency, aid investor decision-making, and improve scheme performance evaluation. AMFI must ensure IR data is available in a comparable, downloadable, and machine-readable format. AMCs and AMFI will also educate investors about IR through mass media and social platforms. Uniform methodologies for calculation and explanations of IR will be provided across the industry. Provisions take effect within three months.

Advertisement

2/Quadrant Future Tek, Laxmi Dental, and Stallion India Fluorochemicals have all made impressive stock market debuts, reflecting investor confidence in these companies. Quadrant Future Tek was listed with a robust premium of 27.59%, while Laxmi Dental showcased a strong start with a premium of 26.63%. Stallion India Fluorochemicals outshone its peers with an exceptional listing premium of 33.33%, marking a significant milestone for its investors.

Adding to the buzz, the IPO of Denta Water garnered massive investor interest, being oversubscribed by an astounding 221.54 times. This overwhelming response underscores the high demand for quality companies entering the public markets and the strong sentiment among retail and institutional investors alike.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dr Agarwals Health Care plans IPO for $300 million

3/In the mutual fund space, prominent asset management companies (AMCs) have launched new fund offerings (NFOs) to cater to a diverse range of investor needs.

SBI Asset Management Company (AMC) has unveiled the SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund, providing investors with an opportunity to capitalize on the growth of India’s banking sector. This fund aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty Bank Index, offering a cost-effective and transparent investment avenue for banking sector enthusiasts.

Baroda BNP Paribas AMC introduced the Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Fund, which seeks to invest in the energy sector. This fund aligns with the growing global focus on energy transition and the adoption of clean and renewable energy technologies, making it a compelling choice for investors keen on sustainability-focused investments.

Advertisement

Axis AMC has rolled out the Axis Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund. This innovative fund tracks the Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index, which comprises stocks with the highest momentum. The fund is designed for investors seeking exposure to high-growth companies across various sectors.

LIC Mutual Fund AMC launched its LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund. This unique offering aims to provide investors with a balanced approach by diversifying across equity, debt, and gold. The fund’s strategy is tailored for individuals looking for stability and consistent returns through multi-asset investments.

Advertisement

Also Read | HDFC Mutual Fund raises its stake to 5.09% in this housing finance stock

With these launches, investors have a range of options to diversify their portfolios and align their investments with specific financial goals. These NFOs reflect the dynamic strategies adopted by AMCs to cater to evolving investor preferences, reinforcing the resilience and adaptability of India’s financial markets.

Index Returns

Advertisement

Best Performers

Advertisement

Worst Performers

Advertisement

Bought and Sold

Advertisement

Most Watchlisted

Advertisement