Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers across Nifty & Sensex decoded

1. India’s forex reserves jump by $4.84 billion, reach record $702.78 billion India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.84 billion to reach a new high of $702.78 billion in the week ending July 4, 2025, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This significant increase highlights the country’s strong external position and robust capital inflows. The rise in reserves provides greater financial stability and a stronger buffer against global economic uncertainties.

The growth was mainly driven by an increase in foreign currency assets, while other components such as gold reserves and special drawing rights also contributed to the overall positive movement. India’s expanding forex reserves reflect prudent management by the central bank and continued confidence from international investors. This development is expected to further bolster India’s ability to manage currency volatility and support economic growth in the coming months.

2. Strong IPO debuts: Crizac Ltd. lists at premium, travel food services and Smartworks Coworking Spaces see robust demand Crizac Ltd. made an impressive debut on the stock market, listing at a 14.71% premium over its issue price of ₹245. The company’s strong listing reflects positive investor sentiment and robust demand for new offerings. Meanwhile, the IPO of Travel Food Services attracted significant interest, being oversubscribed by 3.03 times, indicating strong confidence from both institutional and retail investors.

Similarly, Smartworks Coworking Spaces also saw healthy demand, with its IPO being oversubscribed by 1.20 times. These developments highlight the continued enthusiasm for new listings in the Indian equity markets, as investors seek growth opportunities in diverse sectors. The successful listings and oversubscription of these IPOs underscore the resilience and vibrancy of India’s capital markets, even amid broader market uncertainties.

3. Leading AMCs launch new fund offers to expand investment options Several prominent asset management companies have rolled out new fund offers (NFOs), providing investors with a wider range of choices in the mutual fund space. Quant AMC has introduced the Quant Equity Saving Growth Fund, while SBI AMC has launched the SBI Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Growth Fund. ICICI AMC is offering the ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Growth Fund, and Bandhan AMC has come out with the Bandhan Multi Factor Growth Fund.

Additionally, Franklin AMC has unveiled the Franklin India Multi Asset Allocation Growth Fund. These newly launched funds cater to diverse investment strategies, from equity savings and low volatility indices to momentum-based and multi-factor approaches, as well as multi-asset allocation. The introduction of these NFOs reflects the ongoing innovation in India’s mutual fund industry and aims to meet the evolving financial goals of investors seeking both growth and diversification.



