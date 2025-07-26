Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers driving market volatility

Top news 1. India and UK sign landmark free trade agreement, unlocking $34 billion in bilateral Trade Potential In a major boost to India’s global trade standing, India and the United Kingdom signed a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on July 23, 2025. The agreement eliminates or reduces tariffs on over 90% of traded goods and liberalizes services and investment norms between the two nations. Sectors expected to benefit include textiles, electric vehicles, IT services, and education. The deal is projected to increase bilateral trade to $34–36 billion annually over the next few years and is India’s first comprehensive FTA with a G7 country, reinforcing its reputation as a global trade player and boosting investor sentiment.

2. GNG Electronics IPO subscribed 150.21x, Indiqube Spaces 13.00x, PropShare Titania 1.61x



Investor enthusiasm remained strong in the primary markets this week. On July 25, 2025, the IPO of GNG Electronics Ltd. was oversubscribed by 150.21×, driven by robust demand across QIBs, NIIs, and retail segments. Indiqube Spaces Ltd., a workspace solutions provider, also saw a solid response, with subscriptions reaching 13.00×. Meanwhile, PropShare Titania, India’s second SM REIT offering, attracted moderate interest and closed with 1.61× overall subscription. The strong IPO response reflects continued liquidity and investor appetite for new listings, especially in tech, real estate, and specialty finance sectors.

Also Read | Mutual funds boost holding in Suzlon Energy to an all-time high in June quarter





3. NFOs launched by Aditya Birla, Zerodha, and Motilal Oswal AMCs



The mutual fund space saw new product launches focused on thematic and passive strategies. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launched two index-based offerings: the BSE 500 Quality 50 Index and Momentum 50 Index. Zerodha AMC introduced a Multi Asset Passive Fund of Funds, while Motilal Oswal AMC rolled out a Special Opportunities Growth Direct Plan. These NFOs aim to capitalize on growing investor interest in diversified, low-cost, and factor-driven investment vehicles.

