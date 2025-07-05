Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers you should watch closely

Top News

1. India’s GST collection rises to ₹ 1.85 lakh crore in June 2025 India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for June 2025 stood at an impressive ₹1.85 lakh crore, marking a 6.2% year-on-year growth and highlighting the continued strength and resilience of the Indian economy. This consistent increase in GST revenue reflects robust business activity, healthy consumer demand, and growing tax compliance across sectors. Strong collections support the government’s fiscal plans and reinforce confidence in India's formal economy.

The GST system continues to mature, contributing significantly to India’s overall revenue framework while simplifying tax structures and improving transparency. Monthly revenue above ₹1.80 lakh crore for June indicates sustained momentum in manufacturing, services, and consumption-led sectors. This steady performance showcases the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline tax administration and strengthen compliance, ultimately aiding infrastructure development and public welfare initiatives. The positive trend in GST collections reinforces optimism about India’s economic outlook and growth trajectory in the months ahead.

2. Crizac Limited IPO sees strong investor demand, oversubscribed by 62.89 times The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Crizac Limited received an overwhelming response from investors, being oversubscribed by an impressive 62.89 times. This strong demand reflects investor confidence in the company’s growth potential, business fundamentals, and long-term vision. The enthusiastic participation was witnessed across all investor categories, including retail, institutional, and non-institutional buyers, showcasing broad-based interest in the offering.

Such high subscription levels highlight Crizac Limited’s strong market appeal and the positive sentiment surrounding its public debut. The company's strategic positioning, innovative offerings, and track record in its sector have attracted attention from investors looking for value and future growth. The success of this IPO not only reflects optimism in the company's prospects but also reinforces the strength and vibrancy of India’s capital markets. Crizac Limited’s journey as a listed entity is now set to begin on a promising note, backed by a strong base of supportive stakeholders.

3. New NFOs launched by Kotak, 360 One, HDFC, and ICICI AMC offer diverse investment opportunities Kotak AMC, 360 One AMC, HDFC AMC, and ICICI AMC have introduced exciting new fund offerings (NFOs), providing investors with diversified opportunities aligned with various financial goals. Kotak AMC has launched the Kotak Nifty AAA Bond Financial Services Mar 2028 Index Growth Direct Plan, offering exposure to high-rated financial sector bonds with a defined maturity, ideal for conservative investors seeking stable returns.

360 One AMC brings the 360 One Overnight Growth Direct Plan, a low-risk option for short-term parking of funds with overnight liquidity benefits. HDFC AMC introduces the HDFC Innovation Growth Direct Plan, focusing on innovation-driven companies with long-term growth potential, perfect for investors looking to tap into forward-looking sectors.

Meanwhile, ICICI AMC offers the ICICI Prudential Nifty Private Bank Index Growth Direct Plan, allowing investors to gain targeted exposure to India’s leading private banks. These NFOs present diverse choices across debt, innovation, and sector-based themes, catering to various investment preferences.



