Weekend Wrap: From Solar to Yes Bank, top market movers and news of week

Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on July 5, 2024.

From top news to market performance, here’s the market wrap for the week ended July 5, 2024.

Top News

  • BSE Sensex surpassed the 80000 mark for the first time.
  • Shares of the Allied Blenders and Distillers got listed at a premium of 13.8% over the issue price of 281, shares of The Vraj Iron and Steel got listed at a premium of 16% over the issue price of 207 and IPO of Emcure Pharma and Bansal Wire got oversubscribed by 67.87 times and 62.76 times respectively.
  • ICICI AMC has launched the NFO for ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund. The NFO closes on 16 July 2024 respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

