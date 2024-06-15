Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to stock market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on June 14, 2024.

Top News Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its recent circular states that the non-submission of ‘choice of nomination’ shall not result in freezing of Demat Accounts as well as Mutual Fund Folios.

SIP inflows jumped 42% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹ 20,904 crore in May 2024 compared to inflows of ₹ 14,749 crore in May 2023.

20,904 crore in May 2024 compared to inflows of 14,749 crore in May 2023. Motilal Oswal AMC, Baroda BNP Paribas AMC, Kotak AMC and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC have launched the NFO for Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund, Kotak Special Opportunities Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Quant Services. The NFOs closes on 24th June for all the funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!