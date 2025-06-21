Stock market this week sees big moves—Check the top gainers and losers

Top News

1. India’s forex reserves continue upward momentum, reach $698.95 billion India's foreign exchange reserves saw a healthy rise of $2.29 billion, touching a new total of $698.95 billion for the week ending June 13, 2025, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. This consistent growth in forex reserves reflects the country’s strong external position and the confidence of global investors in the Indian economy.

The increase is likely supported by gains in foreign currency assets, gold holdings, and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). A robust forex reserve buffer not only strengthens India's ability to manage external shocks but also enhances the country's creditworthiness and macroeconomic stability.

This upward trend provides the RBI with more room to manage currency volatility, support the rupee when required, and ensure smooth financing of the current account deficit. Overall, the steady accumulation of reserves underscores India’s resilience and growing economic stature on the global stage.

2. Arisinfra Solutions Limited IPO sees positive response with 1.32 times oversubscription The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Arisinfra Solutions Limited has received an encouraging response from investors, closing with an oversubscription of 1.32 times. This reflects growing investor confidence in the company's business model and future prospects. Arisinfra Solutions, known for its expertise in infrastructure and engineering solutions, attracted interest across various investor categories, including retail, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and institutional investors. The oversubscription indicates a healthy demand for the company’s shares and highlights market optimism surrounding infrastructure development and allied services in India.

The company’s focus on innovative project delivery, operational efficiency, and its growing footprint in the infrastructure sector have contributed to this positive sentiment. With the IPO now concluded successfully, the next steps include the finalization of share allotment and eventual listing on the stock exchange. The strong subscription figures signal a promising start for Arisinfra Solutions as it prepares to enter the public market.

3. Mirae Asset launches two new NFOs offering smart debt and arbitrage strategies Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has introduced two new investment opportunities through its latest NFOs: the Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9-12 Months Debt Index Fund (Growth – Direct Plan) and the Mirae Asset Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF (Growth – Direct Plan). The debt index fund offers investors access to a portfolio of high-quality financial sector instruments with a defined maturity range of 9 to 12 months, making it ideal for those seeking short-term, stable returns with low interest rate sensitivity.

Meanwhile, the arbitrage active FoF provides a balanced approach by investing in arbitrage opportunities and income-generating schemes, aiming to deliver consistent returns with lower volatility. This fund leverages price differences in equity markets while dynamically allocating assets to optimize returns. Both funds reflect Mirae Asset’s commitment to offering innovative, low-risk strategies tailored to diverse investor needs, making them attractive options for those looking to diversify their portfolios and align with evolving market dynamics.

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted