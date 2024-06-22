Weekend Wrap: From JSW Energy to Uno Minda, top market movers and news of week
Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to stock market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on June 21, 2024.
Top News
- Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 17,990 crore in May 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at ₹25.39 lakh crore.
- Shares of Le Travenues Technology got listed at a premium of 48.49% over the issue price of ₹93 and IPO of DEE Piping Systems and Aasaan Loans got oversubscribed by 101.82 and 53.38 times respectively.
- HDFC AMC has launched the NFO for HDFC Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund. The NFO closes on 5 July 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started