Fri Jun 21 2024 15:59:28
Weekend Wrap: From JSW Energy to Uno Minda, top market movers and news of week

Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to stock market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on June 21, 2024.

From top news to stock market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended June 14, 2024.
From top news to stock market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended June 14, 2024. (REUTERS)

Top News

  • Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 17,990 crore in May 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at 25.39 lakh crore.
  • Shares of Le Travenues Technology got listed at a premium of 48.49% over the issue price of 93 and IPO of DEE Piping Systems and Aasaan Loans got oversubscribed by 101.82 and 53.38 times respectively.
  • HDFC AMC has launched the NFO for HDFC Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund. The NFO closes on 5 July 2024.

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera

Published: 22 Jun 2024, 11:26 AM IST
