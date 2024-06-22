Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From JSW Energy to Uno Minda, top market movers and news of week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From JSW Energy to Uno Minda, top market movers and news of week

Kuvera

Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to stock market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on June 21, 2024.

From top news to stock market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended June 14, 2024.

Top News

  • Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 17,990 crore in May 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at 25.39 lakh crore.
  • Shares of Le Travenues Technology got listed at a premium of 48.49% over the issue price of 93 and IPO of DEE Piping Systems and Aasaan Loans got oversubscribed by 101.82 and 53.38 times respectively.
  • HDFC AMC has launched the NFO for HDFC Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund. The NFO closes on 5 July 2024.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.