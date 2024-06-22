Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to stock market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on June 21, 2024.

Top News Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 17,990 crore in May 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at ₹ 25.39 lakh crore.

25.39 lakh crore. Shares of Le Travenues Technology got listed at a premium of 48.49% over the issue price of ₹ 93 and IPO of DEE Piping Systems and Aasaan Loans got oversubscribed by 101.82 and 53.38 times respectively.

93 and IPO of DEE Piping Systems and Aasaan Loans got oversubscribed by 101.82 and 53.38 times respectively. HDFC AMC has launched the NFO for HDFC Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund. The NFO closes on 5 July 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!