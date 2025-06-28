Subscribe

Stock market this week sees top gainers and losers you can’t ignore

Stock market: A comprehensive recap of the week ending June 27, 2025, highlighting the biggest market movers, top news events, and key performance trends that shaped investor sentiment.

Kuvera
Published28 Jun 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Top News
1. India posts strong current account surplus, signals robust economic fundamentals

India recorded a current account surplus of USD 13.5 billion (1.3% of GDP) in Q4 of FY25, marking the first surplus in four quarters and showcasing the country’s strong external position. This positive development was driven by record-high services exports and robust remittance inflows, which together reinforced the resilience of India’s external sector. For the full fiscal year FY25, the current account deficit narrowed to just 0.6% of GDP, down from 0.7% in FY24, highlighting improved trade dynamics and better foreign exchange management. 

A surplus in the current account not only reflects strong demand for Indian services globally but also strengthens the Indian rupee, boosts investor confidence, and reduces the country’s dependence on foreign capital. This positive shift enhances India’s macroeconomic stability and signals a favorable outlook for global investors, making the Indian economy more resilient to global uncertainties.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty just 2.7% away from record peaks. New milestones likely?

2. Strong investor response to recent IPOs reflects market optimism.

The recent IPO activity in the Indian market has shown encouraging signs of investor confidence. Indogulf Cropsciences Limited witnessed a healthy subscription of 0.98 times, reflecting steady interest from retail and institutional investors despite a competitive environment. 

Meanwhile, HDB Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, received an overwhelming response with its IPO being oversubscribed by 17.65 times, showcasing strong investor trust in its financial strength and growth prospects. Even more impressive, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited saw an extraordinary subscription of 30.33 times, signaling robust demand for industrial and manufacturing-based stocks. 

These oversubscriptions across diverse sectors—agriculture, financial services, and infrastructure—indicate a positive outlook among investors and a resilient capital market. Such strong participation is a testament to India’s economic growth potential and the increasing appetite for new investment opportunities, setting a vibrant tone for the upcoming IPO season.

Also Read | You can invest in mutual funds through your employer. But should you?

3. NFOs signal strong innovation and sectoral focus in mutual fund industry


The mutual fund industry continues to innovate and diversify with several New Fund Offers (NFOs) launched by prominent AMCs, reflecting a positive momentum in investor-centric offerings. Groww AMC has introduced the Groww Nifty India Internet ETF FoF, tapping into the booming digital economy. SBI AMC launched the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, catering to investors seeking momentum-driven strategies. Union AMC brought in the Low Duration Fund, ideal for short-term parking with stability. Zerodha AMC unveiled its Silver ETF FoF, enabling access to precious metals diversification. *Kotak AMC’s Nifty 200 Quality 30 Fund emphasizes high-quality stocks, while Bajaj Finserv AMC introduced a Small Cap Fund targeting high-growth potential companies. 

Lastly, Mahindra AMC launched a Banking & Financial Services Fund, aligned with India’s robust financial sector outlook. These NFOs present varied and strategic investment opportunities, catering to diverse investor needs and reinforcing positive sentiment across asset classes.

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform.

 

 
