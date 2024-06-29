Weekend Wrap: From Indus Towers to JSW Infrastructure, top market movers and news of week

Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on June 28, 2024.

Top News

  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by USD 816 million to reach USD 653.7 billion for the week ending May 21, 2024.
  • Shares of DEE Piping Systems got listed at a premium of 67% over the issue price of 203, shares of Aasaan Loans got listed at a premium of 6% over the issue price of 120 and IPO of The Stanley Lifestyles, The Allied Blenders and The Vraj Iron and Steel got oversubscribed by 97.16 times, 24.85 times and 126.36 times respectively.
  • Axis AMC, SBI AMC, Bandhan AMC and HDFC AMC have launched the NFO for Axis Nifty 500 Index Fund, SBI Silver ETF FoF Fund and Bandhan Nifty Total Market Index Fund. The NFO closes on 9 July and 5 July 2024 respectively.

