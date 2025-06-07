Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers that moved Nifty and Sensex

Top News 1.India's GST collection soars 20.1% in May 2025, reaches ₹ 1.74 lakh crore India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections witnessed a robust 20.1% year-on-year growth in May 2025, reaching ₹1.74 lakh crore, signaling strong economic momentum and improved tax compliance. This impressive rise reflects increased consumption, higher business activity, and effective policy implementation by the government. The consistent growth across Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST), Integrated GST (IGST), and Cess highlights the broad-based nature of this performance.

Enhanced digital infrastructure, widespread adoption of e-invoicing, and improved transparency have played a crucial role in boosting collections. The strong GST numbers not only demonstrate the resilience of the Indian economy but also ensure the government has ample resources to support ongoing development and welfare programs, further strengthening India’s growth trajectory.

2. Prostarm info systems and scoda tubes list at a premium, reflecting strong investor confidence Prostarm Info Systems and Scoda Tubes marked their stock market debut with notable premiums over their respective issue prices, signaling robust investor confidence and enthusiasm. Prostarm Info Systems listed at a 19.05% premium above its issue price of ₹105, driven by strong demand and optimism surrounding its presence in the IT infrastructure and power solutions sector.

Similarly, Scoda Tubes, a manufacturer of high-quality stainless steel tubes and pipes, got listed at a 5% premium over its issue price of ₹140, reflecting growing interest in industrial and infrastructure-focused companies. Both listings highlight the strength of their business models, market positioning, and alignment with key growth sectors in the Indian economy.

These positive debuts not only affirm the trust of investors in emerging businesses but also reinforce the buoyancy of the IPO market. With a promising start on the bourses, both companies are well-positioned to deliver long-term value, while offering investors fresh opportunities to be part of India’s evolving growth story.

3. Multiple AMCs launch new fund offers to expand investor choices across market segments Several leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs) have recently launched a diverse set of New Fund Offers (NFOs), providing investors with fresh opportunities to diversify their portfolios across equity and debt segments.

Among the latest offerings, Samco AMC has introduced the Samco Large & Mid Cap Growth Direct Plan, targeting a blend of large and mid-sized companies to balance stability with growth potential. Motilal Oswal AMC has launched the Motilal Oswal BSE 1000 Index Growth Direct Plan, giving investors a chance to participate in the broad Indian equity market through a passive investment strategy tracking the BSE 1000 index.

DSP AMC has rolled out two sector-focused index funds—the DSP Nifty IT Index Growth Direct Plan and the DSP Nifty Healthcare Index Growth Direct Plan—which allow focused exposure to India’s fast-growing IT and healthcare sectors, respectively. These funds are ideal for investors looking to tap into sectoral trends with long-term growth potential.

On the other hand, Tata AMC has introduced the Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Growth Direct Plan, enabling investment in the midcap segment through a passive index-tracking strategy that captures the performance of 150 quality mid-sized companies. Nippon India AMC has diversified further with the launch of the Nippon India Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Growth Direct Plan, a fund-of-fund strategy that combines arbitrage opportunities with debt exposure to generate low-risk, stable returns.

Lastly, Unifi AMC has announced the Unifi Liquid Growth Direct Plan, aimed at providing liquidity and capital preservation with reasonable returns for short-term investors. These NFOs reflect a wide range of themes—from broad market and sectoral equity indices to hybrid and liquid strategies—catering to various risk profiles and investment goals, offering investors a timely opportunity to align their portfolios with evolving market dynamics.

